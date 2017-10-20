The 6th Annual "Hauntfest on Main" is back: Friday, October 20 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Location: 200 block of East Main Street in Downtown El Cajon. This fun, family friendly Halloween-themed event features live music on the promenade stage: 5:00 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Stand-Up Guys 7:45 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Amazing 80's All-Starz. Get your costumes ready for the fabulous Costume Contests held on the Main Street Stage! Other highlights include; carnival rides, crafts, games, car show, candy trail, kids zone with outdoor movies, face painting, inflatables for kids, pumpkin patch, Ghostbusters and more! Admission is free, but some of the rides will charge a nominal fee. For more information visit www.hauntfest.org or call 619-441-1754.