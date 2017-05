You can't stop the beat!Granite Hills High School Theatre Arts Department Launches its 2017 spring show with the musical comedy Hairspray. Hairspray will be performed at the Granite Hills Theatre. Location: Granite Hills High at 1719 E. Madison, El Cajon, ca 92019. Ticket prices are $15 general admission and $10 with a student ASB card. For more information call Janessa Nadeau at 619-358-3692.