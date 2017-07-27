Grossmont College's Summer Theatre Arts Conservatory Performs 'Treasure Island'

Grossmont College's 4th Annual Summer Theatre Arts Conservatory features a musical adapation of Robert Louis Stevenson's "Treasure Island," a classic swashbuckling tale of pirates, hidden riches, swordfights and daring escapes modernized with hip-hop music and dance. Opening Thursday, July 27, 7:30 p.m. at the Stagehouse Theatre, building 21, and closing with a 2:00 p.m. performance Saturday, August 5. Tickets can be purchased by phone 619-644-7234, Online or at the box office, building 22A/Room 200A-1, near parking lot No.1, next to the Azztec Mural. Grossmont College is located at 8800 Grossmonet College Drive. Tickets are $10 for GCCCD Students with ID, $12 for faculty, staff, seniors and military and $15 for general admission. Free Parking passes and group discounts are available by calling 619-644-7267. For more information, visit www.grossmont.edu/theatrearts.