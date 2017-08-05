Grossmont College Stagehouse Theatre Performs "Treasure Island"

Grossmont College's 4th Annual Summer Theatre Arts Conservatory features a musical adapation of Robert Louis Stevenson's " Treasure Island" A classic swashbucking tale of pirates, hidden rickes, swordfights and daring escapes modernized with hip-hop music and dance. Last performace is August 5, at 2:00 p.m. tickets can be purchased by phone 619-644-7234, or online or at the box office, buiding 22A/room 200A-1. Location: Grossmont College is located at 8800 Grossmont College Drive. Tickests ate $10 for GCCCD students with ID, $12 for faculty, staff, seniors and military and $15 for general admission. Free parking passes and group discounts are available by calling 619-644-7267. For more information, visit www.grossmont.edu/theatrearts.