Career and job-minded students and the public can get a two-fer in the form of a career expo and apprenticeship fair at Grossmont College in October. Grossmont College's 39th Annual Career/Apprenticeship Expo is set for 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, in the main Quad. Location: Grossmont College 8800 Grossmont College Drive. For more informaion got to www.grossmont.edu.