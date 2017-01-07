GMIA WALK up to Mt. Helix

The perfect way to start 2017! Come celebrate the New Year with the Grossmont Mt. Helix Improvement Association's (GMIA) Walk Up Mt. Helix on Saturday, January 7th at 10:00 a.m. Walkers will gather at the Fire Station on Vivera and walk to the summit. At the amphitheater enjoy live music by Jan McBride Jazz, tasty refreshments, and the beauty of this unique community. This event is free, so start your year the best way possible with this fun and healthy outdoor activity.