Don't Miss the 2017 season of "Dinner & a Concert" at the Prescott Promenade! Enjoy great music and dancing Friday Nights, 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm., Starting May 5 through September 29. On May 5 dance to the music of the Fabulous Ultratones! arrive early to dine at one of the mant great restaurants downtown, or bring your picnic and lawn chairs. To see the full line-up of bands soon go to www.downtownelcajon.com or call 619-334-3000.