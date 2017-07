Come celebrate July as Park and recreation Month at a free outdoor movie in the park on Friday, July 21. Bring a picnic, lawn chair, spread out a blanket, and enjoy The Jungle Book (2016), rated PG. Arrive early to get a good spot. The movie will be shown on a large screen at La Mesita Park, located at 8855 Dallas Street in La Mesa, begining 15 minutes after sunset. For more information visit www.cityoflamesa.us/specialevents or call 619-667-1300.