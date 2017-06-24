Free Paper Shredding Event in La Mesa

La Mesa.... Don't dicard- shred your household documents in a quick and easy way. The City of La Mesa is sponsoring another free paper shredding event for La Mesa resdients on Saturday, June 24, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at La Mesa's EDCO Station, located at 8184 Commercial Street. There will be a limit of two boxes per household and the shredding will be done onsite. No appointment necessary. The City event is made possible through the generous support of the EDCO Disposal Corporation. Questions can be directed to 619-667-1167.