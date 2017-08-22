Protect Yourself Free Hepatitis A Shot Clinic Tuesday, August 22, 2017 Hepatitis A is a serious liver infection that is easily spread from person to person. It is caused by the Hepatitis A virus (HAV) Hepatitis A infrection has been spreading in the homeless community. More than 100 people have had to go to the hospital. Ten people have died because of a Hepatitis A infection. The Hepatitis A shot can protect you from getting an infection and becoming sick. Get you Free shot at the Lakeside Library.