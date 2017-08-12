Free E-Waste Recycling & Document Shredding Event in Downtown El Cajon

Urban Corp of San Diego County (Urban Corps) will partner with Waste Managenment and the City of El Cajon for a Free Electronic Waste Collection event. The Goal is to fivert as many pounds of E-Waste as possible from the landfill by offering a free drop off event in the City of El Cajon. Saturday, August 12, 2017 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. E-Waste Drop Off 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Paper shredding. Location: 251 N. Magnolia Avenue-Parking lot west of the El Cajon Police Department. If you have any questions about specific items, please contact the Recycling Department via email at rectcling@urbancorps.org or call 619-235-6884.