"Five Creative Perspectives"

The Mission Trails Regional Park Foundation is pleased to present a Fine Art Exhibition featuring five award winning artists: Loretta Deczynski, Deanna Ditzler, Joan Hansen, Don Stouder and Jami Wright. This exibit will be on display in the Mission Trails Regional Park Visitor Center Art Gallery September 9-October 6, 2017. The public is cordially invited to a reception in honor of the artists on Sunday, September 10, 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Location: One Father Junipero Serra Trail, San Diego, CA 92119. For more information call 619-668-3280.