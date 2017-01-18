The First Breakfast Meeting of the New Year with Guest Speaker Supervisor Dainne Jacob

The La Mesa Chamber of Commerce invites you to make plans to attend the first breakfast meeting of the New Year, being held on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 from 7:30am to 9:00am at Marie Callendar's, 6950 Alvarado Road San Diego, CA 92120. The event is open to Chamber Members, as well as the public. The breakfast price is: La Mesa Chamber Members (not using annual passes) $15 a piece, Potential members and guest, $20 a piece and all "at door" attendees, $25 a piece. Reservations may be made via website: www.lamesachamber.com or call the Chamber office at 619-465-7700 exr.2.