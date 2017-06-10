Thousands of dog lovers and their pets will gather for East County's largest dog event, which benefits Dogs on Deployment. The SD Sheriff's Department will have a compelling police dog demonstration simulating the capture of a suspect. Dogs will compete in an agility course set up by SD Fly Ball. Dozens of rescue dogs will be available for adoption. Location: Town Center Community Park east, 550 Park Center Drive, Santee, CA 92071. For more information call 619-258-4100 ext. 218.