Family Picnic Day-At The Lindo Lake Park, Area 1 Free for all ages bring a picnic lunch and your family additional food avaliable. Arts & Crafts, Games, Face painting, Trail walk and Animal interactions and more! Saturday, April 22, 2017 2:00 p.m. 6:00 p.m. Location: 12660 Lindo Lake Lakeside, CA 92040. For more information 619-443-9176.