Family Day! at Sliverwood Wildlife Sanctuary

Celebrate San Diego Museum Council's Kids Free in October with Us! Barona Museum had partnered with our neighbor, Sliverwood Wildlife Sanctuary-explore the world of native plants, track animals and birds, and learn how Kumeyaay/Diegueno people utilized the natural enviornment for food, clothing, homes and tools, on a fun ethnobotany hike! We will finish with a fun craft to help us remember all we have learned! Free event, all ages welcome, lunch provided. You must call Barona Museum to reserve your spot by Wednesday, October 11th advance rigistration is required space is limited. For more information call 619-443-7008 ext. 219. or go to www.baronamuseum.org.