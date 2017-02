Family Arts & Literacy Night- Stream Night, Thursday, February 23, 2017, 6:30p.m. to 8:00p.m. Partnering with Mingei International Museum for a night of projects for the entire family combining science and art. Every child will receive a copy of the book, Sky Tree. Location: Rolando Room in the Arts & Eduacation Building, 6605 University Ave., San Diego, CA 921115. For more infromation call 619-269-1540.