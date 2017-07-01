Faeries In The Garden- This event is Saturday, July 1, 2017 form 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Entry is $5 per person and children under 3 years old are free. Free parking. Tickets will be only sold at the door. Creat a Faerie Garden at home, bring it, and enter it in our contest. Wear wings for our Faerie Folk Costume Parade. Location: The Water Conservation Garden 12122 Cuyamaca College Dr. W El Cajon, CA 92019. For more information visit "Faeries in the Garden".