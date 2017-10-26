El Cajon Elks Lodge Launches New Community Haunted House for Halloween Fundraiser!

The El Cajon Elks Lodge 1812 is working with a local Haunted House Production company "Scareventures", to present a Haunted Lodge for the community in their parking lot form October 26th through 31st. This will be one of the only Haunted Houses in San Diego's East County, it represents an important charity fundraising effort where the elks will contribute 100% of proceeds from the event for children's charities as a part of their annual " Purple Pig" (or CHEMPI) and "Youth Charities" Fundraising efforts. The "Haunted Lodge" will feature a maze and four different key scare areas for guest to experience. The Maze Experience will take about ten minutes to pass through and there will be activities and booths outside of the maze for guest to enjoy as they wait to go through. There will also be early evening hours set aside for children under 12 to experience a less scary version of the haunted lodge. Location: 1400 E Washington Ave, El Cajon, CA 92019. For prepaid tickets, go to www.elcajonelks.com or call 619-444-1812.