DIY Days At The El Cajon Library

The El Cajon branch of the San Diego County Library at 201 E. Douglas Avenue in El Cajon will host DIY Days on Saturday's, July 22 and July 29 at 2:00 p.m. On July 22 flock over for a free presentation on raising and keeping chickens in your own backyard. Topics include housing, nutrition, selecting breeds that meet your needs, health care, and culling. July 29 will feature vermicomposting (composting with worms)! Home gardeners will learn how to convert vegetable waste into a 100% organic and natural fertilizer that makes their gardens produce in abundance. For more information call the El Cajon Library at 619-88-37-18.