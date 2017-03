Cut-A-Thon Benefitting Steel Canyon High School Lacrosse Club, Mention Steele Canyon HS Lacrosse Club and Sports Clips Rancho San Diego will donate $3 For every Full priced haircut purchased & $5 for every full priced MVP haircut experience purchased to Steele Canyon HS Lacrosse Club. Location: Rancho San Diego 12098 Fury Lane Near Panda Express & Jamba Juice. For more information 619-567-3728.