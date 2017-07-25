Senator Joel Anderson invites you to join him for a Community Coffee hosted by Hon. Mike Anderson Lakeside Community Planning Group, Immediate Past Chairman Lakeside Chamber of Commerce. Tuesday, July 25th 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Carter-Smith VFW Post 5867 12650 Lindo Lane Lakeside, CA 92040. Making state government work for you is priority number one. Come to the Community Coffee Townhall to discuss the issues that are most important to you and your family. Additionally, if you need help resolving an issue with a state agency, district staff will be on hand to assist you. To ensure enough Coffee for all to enjoy, please RSVP by Monday, July 24th to 619-596-3136.