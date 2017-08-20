"Coast to Catus" Speaker at Alpine Historical Society Potluck Meeting on Sunday, August 20th.

The quarterly potluck meeting of the Alpine Historical Society will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 20th at the Alpine Woman's Club, 2156 Alpine Blvd. The speaker, Rochelle Lynn Gaudette, will discuss new the exhibit titled Coast to Catus in Southern California and the accompanying book Coast to Cactus: The Canyoneer Trail Guide to San Diego Outdoors. If you have ever been curious about the geology, ec0logy and biodiversity of San Diego County this is a great opportunity to learn from an expert. Please plan to bring a dish for the potluck at 1:00 p.m. or come only for the speaker at 1:45 p.m. Please make your reservations by calling Tom Myers at 619-885-8063 or info@alpinehistory.org. Admission is Free but donations apprecited.