Join El Cajon Councilmember Ben Kalasho and Waste Management for Clean El Cajon Day: Saturday, June 17, 2017. Starting at 9:00 a.m. at Wells Park, 1153 East Madison Avenue. Please RSVP to bkalasho@cityofelcajon.us if you would like to participate. Waste Management is providing a dumpster and 100 t-shirts for the first 100 people that register. See you there!