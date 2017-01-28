City of Lemon Grove Community Litter Pick-Up Event, Saturday, January 28, 2017 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Help keep Lemon Grove Beautuful give back to the community you love looking for good volunteers. Schedule, registration 8:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Litter pick up 9:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Kick off location, Civic Center Park 3200 Main Street, Lemon Grove. For more information contact Malik Tamimi to sign up email mtamimi@lemongrove.ca.gov or call 619-825-3827.