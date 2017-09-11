City of La Mesa is Looking for a Volunteer to Serve as the Environmental Sustainability Commission Youth Representative.

Appiclications are being accepted for the Enviromental Sustainability Committee youth represetative. The appointee shall be a resident of the City and shall not be more than 21 years of age at the time of appointment. Being a commission Member is a great way to gain volunteer experience that can be applied towards community services hours and looks great on college and job applications. Commission meetings are held on the third Mondayof each month at 6:00 p.m. in the City's Manager's Conference Room, located within La Mesa City Hall, 8130 Allison Avenue, La Mesa. Applications must be returned to the City Clerk's office no later than 5:30 p.m. on Friday, September 11, 2017 to be included in the September 26th interview process. Applications may be obtained from the City's website www.cityoflamesa.us or at La Mesa City Hall 8130 Allison Avenue, La Mesa during normal business hours. For more information call 619-667-1120.