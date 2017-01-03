City of La Mesa Gymnastics Camp

Gymnastics Camp: Perfect your skills! Work on flexibility, strength, tumbling skills and basics on bars, beams, vault and floor. Camp is for children ages 5 years & up, beginning to advanced levels. Camp meets January 3-6, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Camps are held at the City of La Mesa Recreation Center, 4975 Memorial Drive, La Mesa, 91942 in MacArthur Park. Register at www.cityoflamesa.com/camps or call 619-667-1300 for more information.