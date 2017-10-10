City Council Seeking Community Input at Upcoming Public Forum on Tuesday October 10, at 7:00 p.m. Residents, community groups and businesses are invited to attend a public forum to offwe their ideas for making a better El Cajon. Following public discussion, Councilmembers will have an opporunity to discuss their own thoughts about El Cajon's priorities. Staff will be onsite to assisit with discussion during the workshop. Ideas from the workshop will be presented to the city Council and discussed at a future council meeting. Location: El Cajon City Council Chamber, 200 Civic Center Way. For more information call 619-441-1737.