The City Council to Hold Second of Two Hearings Regarding District Election Mapping

In November, voters in El Cajon approved a City-sponsored Ballot Initiative, "Measure S," establishing District Elections in the City of El Cajon, Starting with the 2018 City Council elections. The Council held its first hearing to receive public testimony and to review the criteria for establishing District Election Mapping on January 24, 2017. The second hearing is set for February 14, at 7p.m. in the City Council Chamber. The public is encouraged to attend and offer input once again. For more information call 619-441-1737.