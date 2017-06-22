Chick-fil-A Ribbon Cutting

The newest Chick-fil-A restaurant in San Diego County, at 8200 Fletcher Parkway, La Mesa, will open on Thursday morning, June 22. However, one day earlier, on Wednesday, june 21, the Chick-fil-A Grossmont restaurant will host the Chain's traditional "First 100 Campout." Local residents who live within a 10-mile radius of the restaurant location are invited to camp out in the restaurant's parking lot to qualify to be among the first 100 customers. The first 100 customers throught the doors, starting at 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 22, will receive free Chick-fil-A food for a year. For more details go to www.facebook.com/CFAGrossmont.