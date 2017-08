Leaders of the thriving Chaldean community in San Diego's East County will be on hand for a speacial Chaldean Culture & Traditions celebration at Cuyamaca College on Monday, Aug. 28. The event is sponsored by the Cuyamaca College student Affairs Office and the Associated Students of Cuyamaca College starts at 2:00 p.m. on the Grand Lawn. Location: 900 Rancho San Diego Parkway in Rancho San Diego. For more information call 619-644-7842.