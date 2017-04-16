Centennial Easter Sunrise Service

This year marks the 100th year that Easter Service has been held at Mt. Helix Park. While the celebrated amphitheater was dedicated in 1925, services began in the park in 1917. We invite you to be part of this year's centennial celebration at Mt. Helix Park. Free parking and shuttles are available at three locations: The park's lower lots at the corner of Vivera and Mt. Helix drive; California Bank and Trust (5500 Grossmont Center Dr. #408) in the Grossmont Center Mall and at the La Mesa Brigantine's lower lot (9350 Fuerte Dr.). Complimentary coffee and Krispy dougnuts will be provided. For more information call 619-741-4363.