Celebrate 4th of July at Alpine's Parade & Carnival

The Alpine 4th of July Parade & Carnival is going to be a blast! Everyone is invited to Tuesday's red, white and blue extravaganza in Alpine as the East San Diego community celebrates its first big patriotic party in recent years. Presented by the Kiwanis Club of Alpine, the Alpine Mountain Empire Chamber of Commerce and the Alpine Community Center, the parade's 45 entries include military vetetans, bands, car clubs and flyover by vintage planes. The march starts at 10:00 a.m. on Alpine Boulevard at West Victoria Drive. The Short route down Alpine Boulevard ends at the big Carnival in the Alpine Community Center Park, 1830 Alpine Blvd. Carnival admission is free. Games, a petting zoo, bounce house, live band, food, beer garden, dunk tank, wild west shows by the Alpine Outlaws and singer Dannie Marie, and a deep pit barbecue will be among the carnival attractions. For more information call 619-659-8727 or 619-445-2722.