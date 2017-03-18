Caregiving at Home: Physical Aspects of Caregiving

Family Caregivers can learn and practice the basics of caring for a loved one at home including transfers, personal care, proper body mechanics & more form a registered nurse from Sharp Senior Resource Center. Learn how to physically care for your loved one and how to protect yourself from injury. Saturday, March 18, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sharp Grossmont Hosptial Brier Patch Campus, Classroom 13/14, 9000 Wakausa St., La Mesa. Reservation required. Call 1-800-827-4277 or register online at www.sharp.com.