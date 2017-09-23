Car Show on the Circle in El Cajon Free Community Event

Enjoy all the beautiful classic vehicles and entertainment at the FPC's 1st Annual Car show on the Circle held September 23, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. All the festivities are on Farragut Circle between Lexington and Washington in El Cajon. Have dinner at any one of great food vendors who will be onsite. Enjoy live entertainment by rock and roll cover band The Rollers. For more information, please visit www.firstpres-elcajon.org or call 619-442-2583.