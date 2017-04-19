Cajon Classic Cruise Car Shows April 19

See Beautiful vehicles during the 2017 season of Cajon Classic Cruise Car Shows every Wednesday night, Starting April 19 and continuing through October 25. The first car show will involve a full street closure of East Main Street between Magnolia and Claydelle Avenues, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. This popular car show is held in the area of the Prescott Promenade in Downtown El Cajon and is hosted by the Downtown El Cajon Business Partners. For more information, please visit www.cajonclassiccruise.org or call 619-334-3000.