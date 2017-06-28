Cajon Classic Cruise Car Show

See beautiful classic vehicles during the 2017 Season of Cajon Classic Cruise Car Shows every Wednesday Night, now through October 25. The theme of the June 28 car show is "American Muscle!" car shows are on East Main Street between Magnolia and Claydelle Avenues, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. This popular car show is held in the area of the Prescott Promenade in Downtown El Cajon. For more information please visit www.cajonclassiccruise.org, or call 619-334-3000.