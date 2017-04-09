Breakfast is being Served

The Auxiliaries are serving breakfast in the main hall on Sunday, April 9 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. On the menue are eggs, bacon or sauage or corned beef hash, country fries, biscuits, gravy and coffee. You may substitute French toast for the biscuits and gravy. All for a $10 donation. A childrens plate will be eggs, freanch toast, sausage or bacon for a $5 donation. The bar will be open for those wishing orange juice, bloody mary's, mimosas or more. Please support your auxiliaries and come have breakfast with them. location: La Mesa American Legion Post 282. Main meeting room 8118 University Avenue, La Mesa CA.