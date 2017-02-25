Boys & Girls Club of East County to host 1st annual Children's Ball fundraiser, now called 'Conrad's Supper Club

The Boys & Girls Club of East County will present its 51st annual Conrad's Supper Club, formerly called the Children's Ball, a fundrasier on Saturday, February 25, at the Omni San Diego Hotel, 675 "L" St., Downtown San Diego. Reception will begin at 6:00p.m. with dinner beginning at 7:00p.m. and live auction at 8:30p.m. Individual tickets to the Feb. 25 fundaiser begin at $325 per person. About 350 are expected to attend. To RSVP, call Samantha Olsen, director of development, at 619-440-1600 or visit https://bgcec.org/event/conradssuperclub2017/.