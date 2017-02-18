Boy Scout Troop 959 announces Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser

Boy Scout Troop 959 located at the San Carlos United Methodist Church at Cowles Mountain Blvd and Navajo Rd. will conduct their annual Pancake Fundraiser on Saturday, February 18th. The Breakfast includes Pancakes, eggs, bacon, and a mixed fruit bowl as well as hot and cold beverages. All for the great price of $6.00 pre-sale and $8 at the door. Troop 959 uses the funds raised to support its Boy Scout program for over 90 scouts. The Breakfast starts at 6:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. For more information call 619-654-0772.