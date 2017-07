The El Cajon Police Department will hold blood dive on Wednesday, July 26, 2017 9:00 a.m to 3:00 p.m. in the community Room of the Public Safety Center located at 100 civic way. To schedule your appointment, please go to www.redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code ElCajonP. Lifesaving blood donatoins are low during the summer, please donate if you can.