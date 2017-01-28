Summit Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will present the Benedetti & Svoboda Guitar Duo in concert on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 7:00pm. This guitar duo is know for their joyous and engaging performances of flamenco music, as well as for their own exotic blend of Spanish, Latin-American, Middle-Eastern, East Indian, and Eastern European music. Tickets are $10 at the Door. All are welcome and the venue is wheelchair accessible. Summit Unitarian Fellowship is located at 8778 Cottonwood Ave, in Santee. For more information go to www.summituuf.org.