The Basics: Memory Loss Dementia & Alzheimer's Disease

Alzheimer's disease is not a normal part of ageing. If you or someone you know is affected by memory loss. Alzheimer's or related dementia. Please join us to learn the facts. This program provides information on: Warning signs and symptoms, Causes and risk factors, Diagnosis anf treatment, Stage of Alzheimer's disease and Ways the Alzheimer's Association can help. Come this Wednesday, July 26, 2017 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Lunch will be provided. Location: La Vida Real 11588 Via Rancho San Diego, El Cajon, CA 92019. For more information call 619-678-8322 ext. 8340.