Barona Cultutal Center & Museum to Celebrate International Museum Day with 2nd Annual Concert in the Park Fundraiser

In Honor of International Museum Day, The Barona Cultural Center & Museum is hosting the 2nd Annual Concert in the Park Fundraiser on Thursday, May 18 from 6-10 p.m. It will take place at the Barona Sports Park and will feature several bands including Ricky Ruis, Milt Cyphert, Tracy Lee Nelson and the headliner, Barona Member Harold Hill and his band Medicine Rock. The concert is open to the public and admission is $10 per person, including dinner and a free raffle ticket. Attendee should bring their blankets, lawn chairs, and dancing shoes. Location: 1095 Barona Road in Lakeside just one mile north of the Barona Resort & Casino. For more information call 619-443-1003 ext. 219.