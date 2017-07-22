"Art Telling - It's All In A Word"

The Mission Trails Regional Park Foundation is pleased to present an exhibiton featuring six award winning artists: Jeanne Abriel, Linda Lepeirs, Beth McCellen, Lois Madeline Nicholls, Denise Strahm, and Kathi Vargo. This exhbit will be on display in the Mission Trails Regional Park Vistors Center Art Gallery july 15-August 11, 2017. The public is Cordially invited to a reception in honor of the artists on Saturday, July 22, 1:00 p.m. 4:00 p.m. Location: Mission Trails Regional Park Foundation, Inc. One Father Juniperpo Serra Trail, San Diego, CA 921119. For more information 619-668-3280.