Arbor Day Celebration In El Cajon

Join us as we celebrate our 28th Annual Arbor Day ceremony and the City's 20th year of receiving the Tree City USA award, Saturday, March 25, 8:00 a.m. at Kennedy Park! Arbor Day is a nationally celebrated observance that encourages tree planting and care. Trees can reduce the erosion of topsoil by wind and water, cut heating and cooling cost, moderate the temperature, clean air, produce life-giving oxygen, and provide habitat for wildlife. Trees in our city increase property values, enhance the economic vitality of business areas and beautify our community. In celebration of Arbor Day, 20 trees will be planted at Kennedy Park, located at 1675 East Madison Avenue. For more information please call 619-441-1653.