Apprenticeship Fair set for May 12 at Grossmont College

To help raise public awarness, an East Region Apprenticeship Fair, open to East County high school and college students and the general public, is set for Friday, May 12, at the Grossmont College Main Quad. The fair is open to high school students from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., then to everyone else from Noon-3:00 p.m. The focus of the morning session is to inform teens of apprenticeships as an option for training and education, while the afternoon sessions will be geared to an adult audience. Location: 8800 Grossmont College Drive, El Cajon, CA 92020. Free parking will be available in lot 7 at Grossmont College.