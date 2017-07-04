Annual Fourth of July Picnic & Fireworks At Kennedy Park

Come Celebrate Independence Day with Us! Enjoy numerous games, live concerts, and a spectacular public fireworks show at the City of El Cajon's Fourth of July Celebration! On Tuesday, July 4th, the El Cajon Recreation Department will once again have a celebration event at Kennedy Park, located at 1675 East Madison Avenue in El Cajon. The Following is a brief list of the activities throughout the day: 12:00 -8:00 p.m. Food vendors available, 2:00 -7:00 p.m. Crafts, fun family games, and a "Kiddie Train" 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Inflatables and skate park, 3:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m Live concert with: "TheVerge" at 3:00 p.m. and "The Rock'n Soul All Stars" at 6:15 p.m. 9:00 p.m. Fireworks show with synchronized music by KYXY Radio 96.5. General parking is limited, so plan to arrive early and carpool.