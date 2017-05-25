Annual Careers in Manufacturing tour set for May 25

The East County Economic Development Council's annual manufacturing tour for adult and verteran job-seekers, co-hosted by Cuyamaca College, is set for 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 25. The free event for those 18 and older includes a bus ride and tours of two sites, lunch, and career advise on working in the manufacturing sector. Online registration is required. Parking permits will be sent by the East County EDC to registrants. For additional information, contact Jenny Huerta with East County EDC at 619-258-3670 or via email at jenny.huerta@eastcountyedc.org or Della Elliott at 619-644-7690 Location: Cuyamaca College, 900 Rancho San Diego Parkway.