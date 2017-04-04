An Ancient Healing Art For Modern Times

Why do more than 3 million Americans practice an ancient healing art from China? Qigong is the most extensively researched method of complementary medicine in the world today. Consisting of gentle exercise, breathing techniques, and meditation, it improves health and vitality, awakens the mind, and deepens your connection with nature. Join author and Qigong Master Cohen as he discusses the science, culture, and joy of qigong and leads you through some tranquil qigong meditations. Location: the Crest Library 105 Junaita Lane, El Cajon, CA 92021. For more information call 619-442-7083.